WASHINGTON, May 28 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 1-year 11-month floating rate notes brought these results: 1-Year 11-month FRN SPREAD 0.069 pct MARGIN High 0.063 pct Median 0.062 pct Low 0.050 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES Price 100.011671 Accepted at high 97.75 pct Bid-to-cover ratio 4.69 AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars) Total accepted 13,000,068,400 Total public bids tendered 60,915,255,900 Competitive bids accepted 12,985,502,500 Noncompetitive bids accepted 14,565,900 Fed add-ons 0 Primary Dealer Tendered 47,835,000,000 Primary Dealer Accepted 6,345,375,000 Direct Bidder Tendered 3,850,000,000 Direct Bidder Accepted 1,224,437,500 Indirect Bidder Tendered 9,215,690,000 Indirect Bidder Accepted 5,415,690,000 FLOATING RATE NOTE DETAILS Issued date May 30, 2014 Maturity date April 30, 2016 CUSIP number 912828D31 Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions. Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a multiple-price auction. For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION