WASHINGTON Nov 5 The United States will
gradually cut back the size of two- and three-year note auctions
over the next three months to reflect a better budget outlook,
the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Treasury Deputy Assistant Secretary for
Federal Finance James Clark said the reductions would begin with
the November three-year note auction announced on Wednesday.
"The magnitude and duration of the offering-size reductions
will depend on the pace and extent of the fiscal improvement,"
he said.
A Treasury official said the reductions would probably be in
line with recent cuts, of about $1 billion per month in each
security.
"I expect it's going to follow much the same pattern as
recent coupon reductions that we have had, so that's a billion
per month for the next three months," he said.
That would equate to an annualized $66 billion reduction in
total issuance if the reductions stopped after three months, the
official said.
