WASHINGTON Feb 4 The United States will stop reductions in the size of two- and three-year note auctions in the coming three months because officials believe issuance is on track to cover financing needs this year, the U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday.

The Treasury had reduced the auction sizes in the prior quarter because of an improved fiscal outlook.

"Based on current fiscal forecasts, coupon auction sizes will remain steady going forward," Seth Carpenter, the Treasury's acting assistant secretary for federal finance, said in a statement.

While the strengthening U.S. economy has improved tax receipts and reduced the deficit in recent years, the Treasury is taking notice of strong growth in outlays for benefits programs like government health insurance for the poor and elderly.

Since October, the biggest year-over-year growth in government spending has come in outlays on health and human services, primarily due to higher government health insurance costs, according to minutes of a Feb. 3 meeting between Treasury officials and Wall Street representatives. The minutes were also released on Wednesday.

A Treasury official at the meeting also noted that receipts from government-sponsored enterprises - namely state-controlled mortgage finance firms - were falling.

The Treasury's plans for financing the debt come as a March 15 deadline looms for raising the legal ceiling on federal borrowing. Congress has suspended the debt limit until that date, and if lawmakers don't raise the ceiling the Treasury can continue financing the government using so-called extraordinary measures.

The Treasury will provide clarity "at a later date" on how long the Treasury anticipates being able to use these measures before the government starts defaulting on its obligations, Carpenter said in the statement.