WASHINGTON May 11 The Federal Reserve could
intervene in financial markets to smooth out volatility sparked
by political wrangling over the federal government's debt
ceiling, according to a former congressional aide who cited
central bank documents.
J.W. Verret, the former chief economist and senior counsel
for the Financial Services Committee of the U.S. House of
Representatives, said on Monday he was allowed to examine parts
of the New York Federal Reserve's debt ceiling contingency plans
early last year.
"They believe, and they have stated in these documents, that
they could use open market operations to prevent any volatility
in Treasury markets in the event the debt ceiling wasn't
lifted," Verret told Reuters.
