(Adds details on contingency plan)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Jason Lange
WASHINGTON May 11 The Federal Reserve drew up
extensive plans for handling a U.S. debt default that included
scheduling deferred payments and lending cash to investors,
according to a lawmaker who cited Fed documents.
America courted disaster in 2011 and 2013 when political
fights over the national debt nearly left the federal government
unable to pay its bills.
Analysts and officials warned that missing payments could
lead to economic calamity, and details have only slowly emerged
over how financial officials braced for the unthinkable.
In a June 2014 letter to Treasury Secretary Jack Lew seen by
Reuters on Monday, Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling of
Texas said his staff had reviewed the Fed's unclassified plans
for how to handle a default. (bit.ly/1GZDmKo)
The plans included scheduling new payment dates for
defaulted securities, Hensarling said in the letter which was
also signed by Republican Representative Patrick McHenry of
North Carolina.
The New York Fed, which carries out the will of the Fed in
financial markets, would also conduct "business as usual" with
regard to accepting Treasury securities as collateral, according
to the letter.
The New York Fed declined to comment.
The plans continue to be relevant to investors because debt
ceiling debates have become a perennial danger from Washington.
The Treasury is currently scraping up against an $18.1
trillion borrowing cap, and the Congressional Budget Office
estimates the government could struggle to pay bills by October
or November if Congress and the White House do not agree to lift
the cap.
Debt defaults in other countries have triggered financial
crises.
In an effort to try to maintain calm on Wall Street, the
U.S. central bank could lend investors money after taking
Treasuries as collateral under so-called repo transactions,
Hensarling said. The Fed also proposed "compensatory payments"
for investors who were paid late.
In the letter, Hensarling said the documents also showed
that the Treasury had the ability to pick which obligations it
can pay, which would allow it to favor bond investors over its
many other obligations.
The Treasury has maintained that picking which bills to pay
would be experimental and dangerous.
Earlier on Monday, Hensarling subpoenaed documents from the
Treasury and New York Fed regarding debt ceiling contingency
plans. The Treasury had no comment on Hensarling's letter, but
an official at the department said it was willing to work with
the committee to "get it the information it needs."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jason Lange; Additional
reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Doina
Chiacu, James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)