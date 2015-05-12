(Adds detail on Fed planning)
WASHINGTON May 12 The Federal Reserve
investigated how it could keep a massive short term lending
market from freezing up if America defaulted on its debt,
according to a person familiar with planning that was done by
the New York Fed.
The person, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters on
Tuesday that officials researched whether they could lend
support to the triparty repo market, which is one of the pillars
of short-term lending on Wall Street.
The comments follow the revelation on Monday that
congressional staff had seen documents on the Fed's planning for
how to manage a sovereign debt default.
Those documents included plans for scheduling deferred debt
payments as well as Fed lending facilities, and were sparked by
America's brush with disaster in 2011 and 2013 when political
fights over the national debt nearly left the federal government
unable to pay its bills.
As part of its planning, the Fed looked at what it could do
if clearing banks did not take defaulted U.S. debt as collateral
in the triparty repo market, the person familiar with Fed
planning said.
"They really did not know whether that was going to be
possible," the person said.
The person also said the Fed's planning included prewritten
press releases and other materials aimed at maintaining calm in
markets in the case of a default.
"They were much more concerned about how to manage any sort
of market fall out," the person said.
The New York Fed did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Sarah N. Lynch)