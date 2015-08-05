WASHINGTON Aug 5 The U.S. Treasury warned on Wednesday that it would likely reduce the government's cash buffer and cut bill issuance soon if Congress doesn't raise the legal limit on federal borrowing.

"Unless Congress raises the debt limit, we expect that Treasury's cash balance will fall below the minimum prudent level of approximately $150 billion sometime over the next few months," Acting Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Seth Carpenter said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)