WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. Treasury said on
Wednesday it will increase the level of Treasury bills
outstanding in the coming quarters and may cut coupon sizes in
2016.
"Given Treasury's commitment to increasing bill supply,
adjustments in coupon offering sizes may be necessary in order
to increase bill issuance sufficiently in 2016," Acting
Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Seth Carpenter said in
a statement.
The Treasury also said that it is still considering whether
to add a 2-month bill maturity point to its securities
offerings, as recommended by the Treasury Borrowing Advisory
Committee. This has been floated as one way to satisfy investor
demand for bills.
Carpenter later said at a press conference with reporters
that one of the benefits of an additional bill is that it could
potentially lower the auction sizes across individual
securities.
But he added that Treasury officials would take their time
studying the issue, as they didn't want to introduce a new
maturity only to have to withdraw it.
"One of the big unknowns is how it would price relative to
other securities... it could price in line with our existing
bills and as a result not be more costly," Carpenter said.
The U.S. Treasury added it will use increased bill issuance
to raise its cash balance over the next several weeks back to a
prudent minimum balance of around $150 billion, following the
suspension of the debt limit in Congress through March 15, 2017.
On Monday, the department said it expects to issue $344
billion through credit markets during the October-December
period, up from an initial estimate of $270 billion.
