NEW YORK, Aug 10 (RLPC) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International is offering to pay lenders a higher
interest rate in order to obtain an amendment to its debt
agreement that would loosen one of its covenants, according to
sources.
The company previously obtained an amendment earlier this
year to help stave off default, allowing it additional time to
file its financial statements with securities regulators. Joe
Papa, Valeant's chief executive officer, said on a conference
call Tuesday that the company would seek to modify the interest
financial maintenance coverage covenant on its bank debt.
In addition to loosening its interest coverage ratio
covenant, Valeant also wants to change some of the language
around asset sales, sources said. There will be a lender call
Wednesday at 3 pm to discuss the proposed amendment.
In return for the amendment, the company is offering to
increase the interest rate it pays lenders by 50 basis points,
according to sources. It is also offering to pay a 25 basis
points amendment fee.
Valeant had a $1.35 billion revolving line of credit, a
$1.424 billion A-3 tranche A term loan, an $835.6 million A-4
tranche A term loan, a $1.053 billion D-2 tranche B term loan,
an $808.9 million C-2 tranche B term loan, a $2.45 billion E-1
tranche B term loan and a $3.88 billion F tranche B term loan as
of June 30, according to an earnings release. The company also
had $19.26 billion of senior notes.
Lenders must decide if they will agree to the amendment by
August 17, the sources said. Barclays is arranging the
amendment.
A Barclays spokesperson and a spokesperson for Valeant did
not immediately return e-mails seeking comment.
The company, which reported earnings Tuesday, said it repaid
$1.29 billion of debt in 2016, according to an earnings
presentation. Valeant said it had a net loss of $302 million in
the second quarter compared to a net loss of $53 million in the
second quarter of 2015, according to the earnings release.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss)