WASHINGTON, Feb 26 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of reopened 2-year floating rate notes brought these results: 1-Year 11-month FRN MARGIN High 0.064 pct Median 0.060 pct Low 0.049 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES Price 99.962992 Accepted at high 24.24 pct Bid-to-cover ratio 5.29 AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars) Total accepted 13,000,089,900 Total public bids tendered 68,773,969,900 Competitive bids accepted 12,985,120,000 Noncompetitive bids accepted 14,969,900 Fed add-ons 0 Primary Dealer Tendered 43,891,000,000 Primary Dealer Accepted 7,095,520,000 Direct Bidder Tendered 4,445,000,000 Direct Bidder Accepted 740,000,000 Indirect Bidder Tendered 20,423,000,000 Indirect Bidder Accepted 5,149,600,000 FLOATING RATE NOTE DETAILS Issue date Feb. 28, 2014 Original issue Jan. 31, 2014 Maturity date Jan. 31, 2016 CUSIP number 912828WK2 Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions. Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a multiple-price auction. For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION