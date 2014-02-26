WASHINGTON, Feb 26 The U.S. Treasury Department
said its Dutch bidding auction of reopened 2-year floating rate
notes brought these results:
1-Year 11-month FRN
MARGIN
High 0.064 pct
Median 0.060 pct
Low 0.049 pct
PRICE/ACCEPTANCES
Price 99.962992
Accepted at high 24.24 pct
Bid-to-cover ratio 5.29
AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)
Total accepted 13,000,089,900
Total public bids tendered 68,773,969,900
Competitive bids accepted 12,985,120,000
Noncompetitive bids accepted 14,969,900
Fed add-ons 0
Primary Dealer Tendered 43,891,000,000
Primary Dealer Accepted 7,095,520,000
Direct Bidder Tendered 4,445,000,000
Direct Bidder Accepted 740,000,000
Indirect Bidder Tendered 20,423,000,000
Indirect Bidder Accepted 5,149,600,000
FLOATING RATE NOTE DETAILS
Issue date Feb. 28, 2014
Original issue Jan. 31, 2014
Maturity date Jan. 31, 2016
CUSIP number 912828WK2
Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions.
Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted
bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a
multiple-price auction.
For related historical price quotes please click on US/AUCTION