BRIEF-Air Industries Group files for common stock offering of up to $7.62 mln - Sec Filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $7.62 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 13 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see: here (Washington economics newsroom)
* Camino Minerals - intends to raise up to $2.5 million by way of private placement, to fund a phase 2 drill program at Los Chapitos project in Southern Peru