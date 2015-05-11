WASHINGTON May 11 The Federal Reserve drew
together extensive plans for handling a U.S. debt default that
included scheduling deferred payments and calming nerves on Wall
Street by lending cash to investors, according to a top lawmaker
who cited Fed documents.
In a letter from June 2014 that was obtained by Reuters,
Texas Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling said his staff
reviewed Fed documents that showed "planning by the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York to minimize market disruptions if the
(Treasury) Department decided to delay Treasury bond payments."
