WASHINGTON, March 3 The Congressional Budget
Office said on Tuesday that if the U.S. federal debt limit is
not raised, the U.S. Treasury Department will exhaust all of its
borrowing capacity and run out of cash by October or November,
slightly later than a previous forecast.
Normal U.S. borrowing authority under the debt limit
currently expires on March 15. If Congress fails to raise or
extend the debt limit, Treasury will need to begin employing
extraordinary cash management measures to continue borrowing.
Previously, the non-partisan CBO had said these measures
would allow Treasury to meet U.S. obligations until about
September or October.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Eric Walsh)