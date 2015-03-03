(Adds details from report, background on budget disputes;
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 3 The Congressional Budget
Office said on Tuesday that if the U.S. federal debt limit is
not raised, the U.S. Treasury Department will exhaust all of its
borrowing capacity and run out of cash in October or November,
slightly later than a previous forecast.
Normal U.S. borrowing authority under the debt limit is due
to expire on March 15. If Congress fails to raise or extend the
debt limit, Treasury will need to begin employing extraordinary
cash management measures to continue borrowing.
Previously, the CBO had said these measures would allow
Treasury to meet U.S. obligations until September or October.
In a new report to Congress as the debt limit expiration
approaches, the non-partisan budget referee agency said strong
revenues from tax payments in April and June will allow the
Treasury to finance normal government operations for several
months despite a projected deficit of nearly $500 billion for
the 2015 fiscal year.
It estimated that the Treasury's extraordinary measures,
which range from suspending investments in government employee
pension funds to halting sales of debt securities to state and
local governments, would provide nearly $363 billion in
additional borrowing capacity.
Once that capacity is exhausted, CBO said the borrowing cap
"would ultimately lead to delays of payments for government
activities, a default on the government's debt obligations, or
both."
Congress is expected to face another contentious debate over
raising the debt limit this year, and if it stretches to the
final deadline, the timing would coincide with the debate over
government agency funding for the new fiscal year, which starts
Oct. 1.
In 2011, a debt limit standoff in Congress brought the
United States close to an unprecedented debt default before it
was resolved with a budget deal that put in place automatic
spending constraints that last through 2021.
