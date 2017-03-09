WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the
federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the
Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management
measures to avoid a U.S. default.
The Treasury said it would suspend sales of State and Local
Government Series securities, known as "slugs", effective noon
EDT on March 15. A debt ceiling suspension expires at the end of
that day.
"Honoring the full faith and credit of our outstanding debt
is a critical commitment," Mnuchin wrote in a letter to House
Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday. "I encourage Congress to raise
the debt limit at the first opportunity so that we can proceed
with our joint priorities."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)