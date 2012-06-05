* U.S. debt could reach 200 percent of GDP in 25 years-CBO
* Letting Bush tax cuts expire cuts U.S. long-term debt load
* CBO report bolsters Democratic, Republican deficit
arguments
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. public debt would
balloon to twice the size of its economy in 25 years if current
tax and spending policies are extended, Congress' budget referee
said on Tuesday, delivering fresh fodder for a year-end budget
brawl.
The Congressional Budget Office said in a new report that if
tax cuts enacted under George W. Bush are allowed to expire as
scheduled on Dec. 31, along with some other tax and spending
policies, U.S. public debt would shrink significantly, falling
to 53 percent of gross docmestic product by 2037 from 73 percent
this year.
By comparison, Greece, debilitated by a crushing debt crisis
that may force it to leave the euro, is forecast to have a debt
load topping 160 percent of its GDP this year.
The long-term CBO forecasts will help bolster election-year
arguments from both Democrats and Republicans in favor of their
party's form of U.S. deficit reduction as the year-end deadline
for the tax cuts, automatic spending cuts, and other fiscal
decisions draw near.
President Barack Obama's Democrats have argued that leaving
the Bush tax cuts in place, as Republicans have proposed, is
fiscally irresponsible, and new revenues are needed by restoring
higher tax rates on the wealthy.
Republicans, including presidential candidate Mitt Romney,
argue that tax rates can be lowered if Congress makes
significant cuts in entitlement programs such as the Medicare
and Medicaid health care programs for the elderly and poor.
The CBO report finds, as it has in past years, that the
biggest source of growth in federal spending will come from
those health care programs. By 2037, if no health care changes
are enacted, federal health care spending would double to around
10 percent of gross domestic product compared to around 5
percent in 2010, it said.
"The aging of the U.S. population and the rising costs for
health care mean that the combination of budget policies that
worked in the past cannot be maintained in the future," the CBO
said in the report.
But sticking to its non-partisan mission, the CBO steered
clear of favoring one party's solutions over the other's.
"To keep deficits and debt from climbing to unsustainable
levels, as they will if the current set of policies is
continued, policymakers will need to increase revenues
substantially above historical levels as a percentage of GDP,
decrease spending singificantly from projected levels, or adopt
some combination of those two," CBO said.
U.S. growth over the long term also would take a huge hit if
the debt were to rise to crushing levels, CBO said. If current
tax and spending policies were left in place, pushing debt
drastically higher, U.S. economic growth would be 4 percent
lower by 2027 and 13 percent lower by 2037, it said.