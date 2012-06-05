* U.S. debt could reach 200 percent of GDP in 25 years-CBO
* Letting Bush tax cuts die reduces U.S. long-term debt load
* CBO report bolsters Democratic, Republican arguments
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. public debt would
balloon to twice the size of the nation's economy in 25 years if
current tax and spending policies are extended, Congress' budget
referee said on Tuesday, delivering fresh fodder for a year-end
budget brawl.
The Congressional Budget Office said in a report that if tax
cuts enacted under George W. Bush are allowed to expire as
scheduled on Dec. 31, along with some other tax and spending
policies, U.S. public debt would shrink significantly, falling
to 53 percent of gross domestic product by 2037 from 73 percent
this year.
By comparison, Greece, debilitated by a crushing debt crisis
that may force it to leave the euro, is forecast to have a debt
load topping 160 percent of its GDP this year.
Japan currently has a debt-to-GDP ratio of just over 200
percent and has been stuck in an economic quagmire for well over
a decade that has diminished its influence.
While the CBO report raised some serious warning signs for
the U.S. economy over the long term, it did little to narrow the
differences between Democrats and Republicans even as a year-end
deadline for the tax cuts, automatic spending cuts, and other
fiscal decisions draws nearer.
President Barack Obama and other Democrats have argued that
leaving in place the across-the-board tax cuts initiated by
Bush, as Republicans have proposed, is fiscally irresponsible
and new revenues are needed by restoring higher tax rates on the
wealthy.
Republicans, including presidential candidate Mitt Romney,
say that tax rates can be lowered if Congress makes significant
cuts in entitlement programs such as the Medicare and Medicaid
healthcare programs for the elderly and poor.
"Today's CBO report confirms that President Obama has placed
us on a path to fiscal ruin," said Lanhee Chen, the Romney
campaign's policy director. "Instead of tackling entitlement
reform, (Obama) has made clear that he has no plan for
addressing the challenge."
Representative Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the
House Budget Committee, said the biggest obstacle to getting
U.S. debt under control was Republicans' refusal to consider any
tax increases.
"Republicans continue to push for this austerity-only,
austerity-now approach," Van Hollen said. "We've proposed a
combination of spending cuts and revenues generated by cutting a
lot of tax loopholes. It's hard to move forward when you have
one party demanding that they get things 100 percent their way."
AN AGING AMERICA
The CBO report finds, as it has in past years, that the
biggest source of growth in federal spending will come from
Medicare and Medicaid expansion. By 2037, if no changes are
enacted, federal healthcare spending would double to around 10
percent of gross domestic product compared to around 5 percent
in 2010, it said.
"The aging of the U.S. population and the rising costs for
healthcare mean that the combination of budget policies that
worked in the past cannot be maintained in the future," the CBO
said in the report.
But sticking to its non-partisan mandate, the CBO steered
clear of favoring one party's solutions over the other's.
"To keep deficits and debt from climbing to unsustainable
levels, as they will if the current set of policies is
continued, policymakers will need to increase revenues
substantially above historical levels as a percentage of GDP,
decrease spending significantly from projected levels, or adopt
some combination of those two," CBO said.
U.S. economic growth over the long term also would take a
huge hit if the debt were to rise to crushing levels, CBO said.
If current tax and spending policies were left in place, pushing
debt drastically higher, U.S. economic growth would be 4 percent
lower by 2027 and 13 percent lower by 2037, it said.
In addition to the economic burden, the debt load could push
up interest rates on benchmark 10-year Treasury debt by as much
as 3.5 percentage points, adding further to the massive costs of
servicing the debt, CBO said.
This would leave little room for policymakers to use new
spending to deal with future economic downturns and in turn
would make the United States more susceptible to financial
crises, the CBO said.