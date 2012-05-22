UPDATE 1-Illinois bond prices rise after Thursday's market rout
CHICAGO, June 9 Prices of some Illinois general obligation bonds rose on Friday in U.S. municipal market trading, recouping some of the losses from Thursday's deep drop.
RIYADH May 22 The United States has no immediate plans to alter the size of its 2012 debt issuance which will be close to its full-year plan, a senior U.S. Treasury Department official said on Tuesday.
Analysts have said the U.S. government might ramp up sales of Treasury bills later this year if tax receipts continue to run below last year's levels and federal spending holds steady at current levels.
"We do not have any immediate plans to change the size and frequency of our debt issuance... You can still have some small changes depending on economic recovery," Mary Miller, under secretary for domestic finance told a financial conference in the Saudi capital.
WASHINGTON, June 9 Members of the House Freedom Caucus called on congressional leaders Friday to introduce a formal tax reform proposal by the end of July, and suggested they could support a 2018 budget deal in exchange for adding welfare reform to any tax overhaul.