WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was confident that Congress would raise the federal debt limit "before there's an issue" with U.S. creditworthiness, and he pledged that the Trump administration's tax reform plans would be paid for.

"We're going to get it increased," Mnuchin told Fox Business Network about the debt limit. "The credit of the United States is the utmost. I've said to Congress they should do it as quickly as they can. But we are very focused on working with them and I'm confident we'll get there before there's an issue." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)