FOREX-Dollar sluggish but firm, oil bounce helps commodity currencies
* Dollar drifts, next week's US data awaited for inflation cues
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was confident that Congress would raise the federal debt limit "before there's an issue" with U.S. creditworthiness, and he pledged that the Trump administration's tax reform plans would be paid for.
"We're going to get it increased," Mnuchin told Fox Business Network about the debt limit. "The credit of the United States is the utmost. I've said to Congress they should do it as quickly as they can. But we are very focused on working with them and I'm confident we'll get there before there's an issue." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)
TOKYO, June 23 Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Friday morning as dollar-yen levels steadied after major economic events, while Nintendo hit new multi-year highs on ongoing hopes for a new title on Switch.