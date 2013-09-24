NEW YORK, Sept 24 A failure to raise the U.S. borrowing limit would be more damaging to financial markets than a government shutdown, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Moody's expects that the United States will avoid a shutdown and increase the debt limit, the rating agency said in a report.

But failure to lift the cap on what the government can borrow could "theoretically affect all categories of government spending, including debt service."