(Adds comments from Freedom Caucus, paras 9-11)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, June 15 The White House has not
settled on a plan for working with Congress to raise the federal
debt limit, U.S. budget director Mick Mulvaney said on Thursday,
even as the deadline loomed for the government to increase its
borrowing authority.
The Trump administration has urged Congress to increase the
debt limit before it heads out for its August recess, but
Mulvaney said officials had not decided what form the
legislation should take.
"There are various thoughts about how to get something
passed, but I don't think we've settled on how to move forward
yet," Mulvaney told reporters at a briefing. "Will it be a clean
debt ceiling vote? Will it be a debt ceiling vote with some type
of reforms attached to it? I don't think we've settled on that."
The U.S. government has a legal limit on how much it can
borrow, currently set at about $19.8 trillion. The limit can be
increased only by a vote of Congress.
The White House has sent mixed signals on how the debt limit
should be handled by lawmakers.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked lawmakers to pass a
bill without any measures attached to it. However, Mulvaney, a
conservative Republican, was known to favor using the debt limit
as leverage to get spending cuts during his time in Congress,
before he was tapped to be budget director.
He downplayed any disagreements within the administration,
saying it was not unusual for a Treasury secretary and a budget
director to have different views on the debt limit.
"It is not a source of division right now in the White
House, nor is it a source of division in the party," he said.
But on Capitol Hill, the House Freedom Caucus, an
influential group of about three dozen conservative Republican
lawmakers to which Mulvaney once belonged, has called for any
increase in the debt ceiling to be linked to reforms that cut
unnecessary spending and work toward balancing the U.S. budget.
Freedom Caucus leader Mark Meadows said on Thursday he
favored such a conditional raising of the debt ceiling by about
$1.5 trillion, which he believes may be somewhat less than what
the Trump administration wants.
"There’s a number of us who are talking about a $1.5
trillion range, as long as there are some structural reforms,
some other things that could go along with that," Meadows said
in the House Speaker’s Lobby.
Republicans control the White House and both chambers of
Congress. Generally, conservative Republicans have attempted to
use the debt limit to push fiscal reform, while Democrats and
moderate Republicans have opposed such ultimatums.
Lower tax revenues this year have forced the U.S. Treasury
to borrow more money to cover the federal budget deficit, which
may lead to the government hitting its legal debt limit sooner
than expected, experts say.
Mnuchin said Monday that the government would be able to pay
its bills at least through early September.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)