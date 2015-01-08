NEW YORK Jan 8 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it will sell $24 billion of three-year notes next Monday, the smallest offering of this maturity since May 2007.

The government's finance arm has pared the size of the three-year note auctions for three straight months on reduced borrowing needs due to stronger tax receipts as the economy has continued to expand.

The three-year note sale is part of next week's $58 billion in fixed-rate coupon debt supply.

The Treasury will sell $21 billion of a 10-year Treasury note originally issued in November next Tuesday and a 30-year bond initially issued in November next Wednesday .

On the open market, the yield on three-year Treasuries was up 0.5 basis point at 0.981 percent, rising from a three-week low of 0.902 percent set on Tuesday.

