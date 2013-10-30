WASHINGTON, Oct 30 The U.S. Treasury Department
said its Dutch bidding auction of 7-year notes brought these
results:
7-YEAR NOTES
YIELDS
High 1.870 pct
Median 1.837 pct
Low 1.750 pct
PRICE/ACCEPTANCES
Price 99.216081
Accepted at high 69.67 pct
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.66
AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)
Total accepted 29,000,005,100
Total public bids tendered 77,132,636,100
Competitive bids accepted 28,985,969,000
Noncompetitive bids accepted 10,036,100
Fed add-ons 0
Primary Dealer Tendered 48,577,000,000
Primary Dealer Accepted 9,787,229,500
Direct Bidder Tendered 14,645,000,000
Direct Bidder Accepted 6,937,384,500
Indirect Bidder Tendered 13,896,600,000
Indirect Bidder Accepted 12,261,355,000
NOTE DETAILS
Issued date Oct. 31, 2013
Maturity date Oct. 31, 2020
CUSIP number 912828WC0
Dutch auctions are also called uniform-price auctions.
Successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted
bid, rather than the actual price they bid as in a
multiple-price auction.
For related historical price quotes please click on