Predictable bond run-off best for U.S. economy -Fed's Mester
CHICAGO, May 8 A well-explained and slow withdrawal of the Federal Reserve from the bond market would not harm the U.S. economy, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday.
For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions next week, see:
3-month bill:
6-month bill:
3-year notes:
10-year notes:
30-year bond:
(Washington economics newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 8 A well-explained and slow withdrawal of the Federal Reserve from the bond market would not harm the U.S. economy, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)