EU mergers and takeovers (June 12)
BRUSSELS, June 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, March 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-year and 10-year notes, and 30-year bonds next week, see:
3-year notes:
10-year notes:
30-year bonds:
BRUSSELS, June 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Finance minister says asset sales not on the cards (Adds central bank statement, comments by Qatari banker)