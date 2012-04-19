Illinois bond prices rise after Thursday's market rout
CHICAGO, June 9 Prices on some Illinois general obligation bonds rose on Friday in U.S. municipal market trading, recouping some of the losses from Thursday's deep drop.
WASHINGTON, April 19 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7 year notes next week, see:
2-year notes:
5-year notes:
7-year notes:
CHICAGO, June 9 Prices on some Illinois general obligation bonds rose on Friday in U.S. municipal market trading, recouping some of the losses from Thursday's deep drop.
LONDON, June 9 The agencies responsible for Britain's credit rating said on Friday the inconclusive elections could impact Brexit negotiations, lead to another snap poll and change the future path of economic policy.