BRIEF-Blackrock's Turnill says prefer taking risk in equities over credit
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of one-month bills:
* Blackrock's Richard Turnill says "We prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive"
June 5 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday its business banking group was expanding to four new regions in the United States, in addition to three earlier.