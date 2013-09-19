WASHINGTON, Sept 19 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7 year notes next week, see:

The U.S. Treasury also said if the auction of 5-year notes on Sept. 25 results in a yield in the range of 1.375 percent to 1.499 percent, the notes will be considered an additional issue of the 1-3/8 percent 7-year notes issued on Sept. 30, 2011. There are currently $29.9 billion outstanding in these notes.