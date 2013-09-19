BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year, 5-year and 7 year notes next week, see:
2-year notes:
5-year notes:
7-year notes:
The U.S. Treasury also said if the auction of 5-year notes on Sept. 25 results in a yield in the range of 1.375 percent to 1.499 percent, the notes will be considered an additional issue of the 1-3/8 percent 7-year notes issued on Sept. 30, 2011. There are currently $29.9 billion outstanding in these notes.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7 President Donald Trump pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear program and help reduce the gaping U.S. trade deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday, even as he toned down the strident anti-China rhetoric of his election campaign.