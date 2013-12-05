BRIEF-Wilton Resources proposes warrant extension
* Wilton Resources Inc - corporation intends to extend term of warrants from April 6, 2017 to June 6, 2017
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.