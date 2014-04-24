BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics files for IPO of up to $10 mln
* Says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “CODX”
WASHINGTON, April 24 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 2-year floating rate notes next week, see:
here (Washington economics newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “CODX”
* Smart Global Holdings Inc says it has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SGH”