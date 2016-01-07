Average yields rise on Egyptian six-month and one-year T-bills
May 18 Average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
WASHINGTON, Jan 7 - For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-year and 10-year notes, and 30-year bonds next week, see:
3-year notes: here
10-year notes: here
30-year bonds: here
(Washington economics newsroom)
May 18 Average yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
* Weight Watchers International says intends to commence an offer to prepay at discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche B-2 term loans outstanding Source text - http://bit.ly/2qVbP0i Further company coverage: