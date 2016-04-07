GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stutters as political rumblings return
* European bourses, euro struggle on Spain, Greece, Brexit rumblings
WASHINGTON, April 7 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-year notes and reopened 10-year notes and 30-year bonds next week, see:
3-year notes: here
10-year notes: here
30-year bonds: here
(Washington economics newsroom)
* European bourses, euro struggle on Spain, Greece, Brexit rumblings
TOKYO, May 22 Fears that the Bank of Japan is scaling back its massive bond buying programme rippled through corporate bond markets on Monday as traders rushed to dump their holdings at an auction, pushing yields to a 1-1/2 year high.