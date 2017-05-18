FOREX-Dollar hits one-month high on rate-hike view, sterling falls

* Dollar index reaches highest since mid-May * Sterling slides after rates signal from BoE's Carney * Fed's Dudley says wages, inflation should pick up (Updates market action; changes dateline, previous PARIS) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar reached a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling tumbled after the Bank of England's head threw col