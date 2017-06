CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as subdued inflation reduces rate hike chances

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3305 or 75.16 U.S. cents * Canada's annual inflation rate cools to 1.3 percent in May * Bond prices higher across much of a steeper yield curve * Two-year yield falls 3 basis points further below its U.S. equivalent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 23 The Canadian dollar fell on Friday against its U.S. counterpart after weaker-than-expected domestic inflation data reduced the chances of an interest rate hike next month from the Bank of C