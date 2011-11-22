MANCHESTER, N.H. Nov 22 President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday U.S. lawmakers would have a chance to vote
again next week to extend a payroll tax cut which, he said,
would hurt the economy and employment if it were not extended
into 2012.
"In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we are going to give them
another chance," Obama said, referring to lawmakers in Congress
and Thursday's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
"Next week they are going to get to take a simple
vote. If they vote no again the typical family's taxes will go
up $1,000 next year."
Obama made his pitch in New Hampshire, where his potential
Republican presidential rivals in the 2012 presidential
election are campaigning ahead of a party primary contest in
early January.
(Reporting by Alister Bull, writing by Jeff Mason)