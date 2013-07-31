GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks spooked, safe-haven assets jump as US missiles strike Syria
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. Treasury plans to cut by $1 billion the coupon auction size in two-year notes in the next month, Treasury Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Matthew Rutherford said on Wednesday.
Rutherford said auction sizes for both two- and three-year notes will decrease by a further $1 billion in September or October.
The Treasury earlier on Wednesday said it planned to decrease coupon auction sizes due to the improvement in the government's fiscal position.
Rutherford told reporters the cuts in auction sizes would be more modest than the last time Treasury cut back, in 2010, as there is other debt that will mature soon, in five and seven-year notes.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar skidded against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday after the United States launched cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria, raising concerns of a sharp escalation in the Syrian civil war.