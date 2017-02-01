WASHINGTON Feb 1 The U.S. Treasury said on
Wednesday it will hold the size of coupon auctions steady in the
upcoming quarter when it conducts a small "contingency auction"
that an official said would test its ability to borrow following
a cyber attack.
The department plans to offer $62 billion in Treasury
securities next week, raising approximately $17 billion in new
cash, the Treasury's acting assistant secretary for financial
markets, Monique Rollins, said in a statement.
Rollins said the contingency test was part of regular
auction infrastructure testing. A Treasury official told
reporters separately that the test would gauge the government's
ability to borrow money if a cyber attack disrupted normal
auctions.
On future coupon sizes, Rollins said the department "will
continue to monitor projected financing needs and make
appropriate adjustments as necessary."
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)