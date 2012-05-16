WASHINGTON May 16 It is too early for Congress
to discuss raising U.S. borrowing authority as Congress must
first weigh the future of tax cuts that expire at year's end and
automatic spending cuts triggering in January, Senate Democratic
leader Harry Reid told a White House meeting on Wednesday.
"Since no debt ceiling increase will likely be necessary
until after the end of the year, Senator Reid conveyed his view
that any discussion of the debt ceiling is premature," said a
Senate Democratic aide.
The aide said that during a White House meeting between
President Barack Obama and congressional leaders, Reid also
called for a "balanced agreement" for the next round of spending
cuts, including higher taxes on the rich. Failing to get such an
agreement, the aide said, Reid insisted that $1.2 trillion in
spending cuts due to begin in January would have to come from an
equal share of military and domestic program reductions, as
contained in a deal struck last August.