WASHINGTON Feb 5 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Tuesday it was resuming issuance of State and Local
Government Series securities, or "slugs", which was halted in
December to preserve borrowing capacity as the nation neared the
legal limit on its debt.
The Treasury said issuance would resume at noon (1700 GMT).
The Treasury halted issuance of the nonmarketable debt on
Dec. 28 as the first in a series of extraordinary measures to
avoid running out of its capacity to borrow.
Congress passed legislation on Thursday to allow the
government to keep borrowing money at least through May 19,
opening the door to a resumption of slugs issuance.
Slugs are special low-interest Treasury securities offered
to state and local governments to temporarily invest proceeds
from municipal bond sales. They have been suspended several
times over the last 20 years to avoid hitting the debt ceiling.