WASHINGTON Nov 20 The top Republican and Democrat on a congressional deficit-reduction panel will say on Monday they have been unable to reach a deal after months of effort, congressional sources said on Sunday.

Barring an unforeseen development, Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling and Democratic Senator Patty Murray will issue a joint statement saying the 12-member "super committee" has failed in its mission to agree on at least $1.2 trillion over 10 years, the aides said. (Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; editing by Todd Eastham)