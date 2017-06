WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor predicted on Monday that a deficit-reduction committee of Congress will reach a deal by its Nov. 23 deadline.

Speaking to reporters, the No. 2 Republican in the House said he did not think automatic spending cuts that would start in 2013 if the "super committee" fails to reach a deal will be an issue.

"I believe they will reach agreement by the deadline," Cantor said. (Reporting by Donna Smith and Thomas Ferraro; editing by Philip Barbara)