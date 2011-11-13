WASHINGTON Nov 13 Lawmakers on the deficit-reduction "Super Committee" said on Sunday they were at a difficult point in negotiations but had not given up reaching an agreement by this month's deadline.

The special congressional committee is tasked with finding at least $1.2 trillion in budget savings over 10 years, but with a Nov. 23 deadline looming, Republicans and Democrats have not yet sealed a deal.

