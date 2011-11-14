* Obama says lawmakers need to move from rigid positions
* U.S. lawmakers trying to reach deal by Nov. 23 deadline
* Talks at "difficult point," Republican says
* Hensarling sees tax increases as "reality" in any deal
By Tabassum Zakaria and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON/HONOLULU, Nov 13 President Barack
Obama urged U.S. lawmakers on Sunday to "bite the bullet" and
make the compromises needed for a deficit-reduction deal they
need to reach this month to avoid triggering automatic federal
spending cuts.
At a news conference in Honolulu, where he was hosting a
summit of Asia-Pacific leaders, Obama said it was time for the
bipartisan, 12-member "super committee" to match up prudent
spending curbs with tax increases and get to an agreement.
"It feels as if people continue to try to stick with their
rigid positions rather than solve the problem," Obama said,
also accusing lawmakers of "wanting to jigger the math" to
avoid having to make politically unpopular decisions.
"My hope is that over the next several days the
congressional leadership on the super committee will go ahead
and bite the bullet and do what needs to be done."
The special congressional committee is assigned the task of
finding at least $1.2 trillion in federal budget savings over
10 years, but with a Nov. 23 deadline looming, Republicans and
Democrats on the panel have not yet sealed a deal.
Republicans have been reluctant to accept tax increases,
and Democrats do not want to agree to cuts in healthcare and
retirement programs until tax increases are on the table.
House of Representatives Democrat James Clyburn, a member
of the committee, said on the TV program "Fox News Sunday" that
while he was "very hopeful" that a compromise could be reached
by the deadline, "I am not as certain as I was 10 days ago."
'BUILD THE WILL'
Clyburn added: "I really believe that all of the
ingredients for a good resolution are there. We just need to
build the will."
Lawmakers said they had not given up on reaching an
agreement by the deadline despite the challenges involved.
"It's been a roller-coaster ride," committee co-chair and
House Republican Jeb Hensarling said on CNN's "State of the
Union" program on Sunday.
"We haven't given up hope, but if this was easy the
president of the United States and the speaker of the House
would have gotten it done themselves," he said.
Obama, a Democrat, presented broad recommendations to the
committee in September but then stepped back from the process,
unlike in the summer when he was directly engaged in fractious
talks over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.
Disagreements over taxes dominated those negotiations and
soured relations between Obama and House Speaker John Boehner,
the top Republican in Congress.
On Sunday, Hensarling acknowledged that tax increases would
likely have to be part of any bipartisan deal.
"We believe that, frankly, increasing tax revenues could
hurt the economy, but within the context of a bipartisan
negotiation with Democrats, clearly they are a reality,"
Hensarling said.
CLOCK RUNNING OUT
The deadline for the six Democrats and six Republicans to
reach an agreement is less than two weeks away.
Once a deal is reached, Congress will have until Dec. 23 to
vote on the committee's recommendations.
If either deadline goes unmet, automatic spending cuts
would be triggered on domestic and military programs, beginning
in 2013, as part of a law enacted in August.
Obama spoke on Friday by telephone with the super committee
co-chairs -- Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Hensarling --
to urge that the panel meet the deadline.
The White House has said that Obama would block any
measures to water down the enforcement mechanism that would
require the $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts over 10
years if the committee fails to reach a deal.
"The clock is running out, but it hasn't run out yet. We
still have time, but we have no time to waste," Republican
Senator Patrick Toomey, a member of the committee, said on "Fox
News Sunday."
"It's at a difficult point. I think we've got a ways to go,
but I hope we can close that gap very quickly," he said.
