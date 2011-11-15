* No sign of a deal, but no sign of stalemate either
* Reid, Boehner meet to see if deal is possible
(Recasts throughout)
By Richard Cowan and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The top Democrat in Congress
said on Tuesday he saw few signs of progress on a
deficit-cutting deal as negotiators struggled to bridge their
differences on tax increases and benefit cuts.
His Republican counterpart, meanwhile, predicted that
Congress would approve a deal that might emerge from a
12-member "super committee" tasked with finding $1.2 trillion
in budget savings.
Democrats and Republicans on the panel have less than a
week to come up with a plan, but the two sides remain far apart
on how much of that total should consist of tax increases and
how much should come from trimming retirement and health
benefits.
Any agreement would likely challenge orthodoxies on the
left and the right as the 2012 election season heats up. Party
leaders would have to twist arms to ensure passage through the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
House Speaker John Boehner huddled with the top Democrat,
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, to see if a deal was
possible.
Republicans have moved off their staunch anti-tax stance in
recent weeks, and Democrats have shown a willingness to rein in
benefit programs like Medicare that are projected to blow a
hole in the budget over coming decades.
After the 40-minute meeting in Boehner's elaborate office
in the Capitol, Reid said he still saw no sign that Republicans
will agree to the amount of tax hikes that Democrats want.
"So far I have not seen any indication Republicans are
willing to agree to this balanced approach," he told
reporters.
The panel has not held a full meeting for two weeks, though
members have been working in smaller, informal groups. A deal
will need to be reached before the formal Nov. 23 deadline to
give budget analysts time to crunch numbers.
No new proposals have emerged since the two sides floated,
and rejected, rival plans last week.
Republicans continued to ask Democrats for more
deficit-reduction ideas, while Democrats said they wanted more
details on how much new tax revenue they would be willing to
accept. The two sides may opt to count future savings from
winding down wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which would make it
easier to reach their target or include economy-boosting
elements like enhanced unemployment benefits.
UNTIL THE LAST MINUTE
Aides said there was no sign of a deal, but also no sign of
a stalemate. Talks are expected to continue until the last
possible minute.
"I am still hopeful that a few Republicans will put their
country first and come to us with a credible offer," the
panel's top Democrat, Senator Patty Murray, told reporters
after meeting with fellow Democrats on the panel.
As Murray met with fellow Democrats on the panel,
Republican negotiators met with their party leaders.
"It's getting late, but I'm not giving up hope,"
Representative Jeb Hensarling, the panel's top Republican, told
reporters.
Even if the panel reaches a deal, Reid and Boehner would
have to ensure that it has enough support to pass Congress.
Boehner in particular would face pressure from a conservative
flank that has refused to back other budget agreements this
year.
"I'm convinced that if in fact there is an agreement that
it can in fact pass," Boehner told reporters after meeting with
fellow Republicans.
The two congressional leaders were key players in an April
budget deal that avoided a partial government shutdown and
describe each other as friends.
Congress already faces rock-bottom approval ratings after a
bruising year of budget battles that have pushed the federal
government to the brink of default and prompted a first-ever
downgrade of U.S. debt.
Failure by the super committee could further undermine
public confidence and lead investors to question whether
Washington has the political will to make tough fiscal choices
at a time when debt burdens in Greece, Italy and other
countries are rattling world financial markets.
It would not necessarily prompt another debt downgrade
because automatic spending cuts totaling $1.2 trillion would
kick in, falling equally on military and domestic programs.
Analysts have voiced concern that sharp spending cuts
could slow already tepid economic growth.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Andy Sullivan;
writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Deborah Charles and
Cynthia Osterman)