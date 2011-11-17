* Republicans criticize Democrats' counter-offer
* 50 lawmakers urge panel to 'go big'
* Some millionaires call for higher taxes
(Recasts with new Democratic proposal)
By Richard Cowan and Donna Smith
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 Budget talks in the U.S.
Congress were locked in stalemate on Wednesday amid the
disclosure of a Democratic offer last week that drew no
Republican interest.
With a deadline less than a week away, members of a
12-member "super committee" tasked with finding $1.2 trillion
in budget savings over 10 years confronted the same barriers
that have thwarted earlier efforts to rein in the growing
national debt, which crossed the $15 trillion mark on Tuesday.
Aides with knowledge of the negotiations said Democrats, in
an attempt to break the deadlock, offered to embrace some
Republican proposals including about $876 billion in new
spending cuts coupled with about $400 billion in tax revenues
through individual and corporate tax reform.
That represents a considerable shift from an earlier
Democratic proposal that sought about $1 trillion in new tax
revenues.
The proposed spending cuts would contain $275 billion in
savings from healthcare entitlement savings including the
Medicare health-insurance plan for the elderly, according to
several high-level congressional aides.
The Democratic counter-offer called for no increase in the
eligibility age for Medicare or changes in inflation
adjustments for retirement benefits, the aides said. At the
same time, it sought money for job-creating economic stimulus.
The measure would not make permanent the Bush-era
across-the-board tax cuts that are due to expire next year, the
aides said.
Republicans, who have moved from their staunch opposition
to tax increases, were not impressed by the Democratic offer.
Republicans said they would not give any more ground until
Democrats consider reforms that would partially privatize
Medicare.
"I'm still waiting for a proposal that actually solves the
spending crisis," the panel's top Republican, Representative
Jeb Hensarling, told Reuters.
A Republican aide said the latest Democratic proposal, made
on Friday, was a step backward and that it was nothing more
than a "repackaged" version of an earlier offer that had been
rejected by Republicans.
Democrats have rejected an earlier Republican proposal that
would have reduced the top income tax rate to 28 percent from
35 percent and are insisting publicly that tax increases for
the wealthy be part of the package.
"We are not going to accept a plan that gives tax breaks to
the wealthiest Americans and balances all this incredible
challenge we have on the backs of middle class Americans," said
Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the committee.
Despite the posturing, negotiations continued behind the
scenes. Many veterans of congressional negotiations predict
that any deal will fall into place just hours before it has to
be publicly posted on Monday in order to meet a Nov. 23
deadline for a vote by the six Democrats and six Republicans on
the panel.
SOME URGE PANEL TO GO BIG
As negotiators grappled, some 50 lawmakers from both
parties urged them to shoot for a much bigger deal that would
come closer to the $4 trillion in savings that outside experts
say is needed to keep U.S. debt at a manageable level.
"This is about more than money. It's about whether the
president and Congress can competently govern," said Senator
Lamar Alexander, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate.
A deal of that magnitude would almost certainly require
substantial tax increases and spending cuts, angering interest
groups on both sides as the 2012 election season heats up.
Interest groups like Americans for Tax Reform and the
seniors' group AARP have mobilized to protect their turf, while
the healthcare and defense industries are lobbying furiously to
minimize the impact of any cuts.
One group came to Capitol Hill to say it was willing to
sacrifice. About two dozen wealthy individuals, including
several former officials at Google Inc, testified at a hearing
and told reporters they were willing to pay more income taxes.
"Our country has been good to us. It provided a foundation
through which we could succeed. Now, we want to do our part to
keep that foundation strong so that others can succeed as we
have," the Patriotic Millionaires for Fiscal Strength wrote in
a letter signed by 138 group members to President Barack Obama
and congressional leaders. [ID:nN1E7AF1OQ]
Failure by the super committee to reach a deal would
trigger $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts that would
fall equally on military and domestic programs. Republicans
appear to be more alarmed by that prospect than Democrats, and
some have proposed shifting the balance to ease the blow to the
Pentagon.
Republicans also worry that Obama could allow taxes on the
wealthy to rise at the end of 2012 if they don't agree to a
permanent overhaul of the tax code by then.
Congress has until Dec. 23 to approve any deal that emerges
from the super committee. Failure to so could further anger a
public that has been rattled by repeated budget showdowns this
year, and prompt investors to question whether Washington has
the willpower to make tough fiscal choices at a time when
sovereign debt burdens in Greece, Italy and other countries are
rattling world financial markets.
It could also make it harder for Congress to sign off on a
number of expiring provisions, such as a payroll tax cut and
enhanced jobless benefits, that could slow economic growth if
they are allowed to lapse.
