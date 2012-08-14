By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES Aug 14 Bond insurer Syncora
Guarantee has filed a lawsuit to prevent California from
eliminating the state's 400 local redevelopment agencies,
claiming that the plan unfairly deprives bondholders of money
they are owed.
The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 1 in California Superior Court in
Sacramento, is part of a rapidly expanding battle between Wall
Street and California as the state, and individual cities, look
at ways to avoid debt payments to alleviate an ongoing budget
crisis.
Last year Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill that eliminated
all of California's 400 redevelopment agencies, which are widely
used around the country. They sell bonds to fund local
development projects and pay them off with the increased
property tax revenue resulting from the projects.
Brown's move meant that $1.7 billion in redevelopment funds
would instead flow to the state, rather than the agencies, to be
used for schools and other local services. The total California
budget for this fiscal year is $91 billion.
Syncora Guarantee, a subsidiary of Syncora Holdings Ltd., in
the lawsuit says eliminating the redevelopment agencies violates
both the California state constitution and the U.S. Constitution
because both have clauses prohibiting states from imposing laws
that impair contractual rights. The suit says the law violates
previous contracts signed by the agencies, bondholders and
Syncora.
"The amount of money available to repay bonds has been
significantly reduced," the lawsuit states.
An attorney for Syncora declined to comment directly on the
case and referred Reuters to the complaint.
A spokesman for the California Department of Finance said
the state's obligations to settle bond payments had not changed
with the abolition of the redevelopment agencies.
He pointed out that the California Supreme Court upheld
California's right to abolish the agencies in a ruling on Dec.
29 last year.
The court also noted in its ruling that under the law
abolishing the redevelopment agencies, "existing obligations"
had to be met by successor agencies.
"There is nothing in the bill that would in any way effect
those bond payments being made," the spokesman said.
California is the country's biggest issuer of municipal
debt. In June the ratings agency Moody's Investors Service
downgraded to Ba1 all California tax allocation bonds rated Baa3
or higher, citing increased uncertainty over timely debt
repayments due to the elimination of the redevelopment agencies.
In July Fitch took various ratings actions on 62 Californian
redevelopment tax allocation bonds, affirming some and cutting
others.
Syncora's lawsuit speaks to wider concerns for California's
bondholders and bond insurers.
Three Californian cities have filed for bankruptcy
protection in the past two months, and more may follow as
municipalities grapple with the legacy of years of deficit
spending.
The bankruptcy cases are being closely watched by investors
because they will be test cases of whether cities in financial
trouble can be allowed to renege on their bond debt and pension
obligations.
Last week two bond insurers challenged the eligibility of
Stockton, California, to file for bankruptcy protection.
A unit of MBIA Inc said in court filings that Stockton's
failure to ask for concessions from its biggest creditor, the
California Public Employees' Retirement System, the largest
public U.S. pension fund, before it filed for bankruptcy showed
that it had not negotiated with its creditors in good faith.
In a separate filing, Assured Guarantee also contended that
Stockton undermined its case by favoring Calpers.
Bondholders and bond insurers are also closely monitoring
the bankruptcy filing of the southern California city of San
Bernardino, which filed for bankruptcy protection last month.
That filing followed on the heels of bankruptcy filings by
Stockton and Mammoth Lakes.
In addition to the state of California, the Syncora lawsuit
names as defendants Larry Walker, the auditor-controller of San
Bernardino County; state Comptroller John Chiang, and the
state's director of finance, Ana J. Matosantos.
Walker is named because he has oversight over the Southern
California Logistics Airport Authority and the Hesperia
Community Redevelopment Agency, both of which, Syncora says,
have bonds insured by Syncora.
The case is Syncora Guarantee Inc -v- State of California,
et al, Superior Court of California, Sacramento, No.
34-2012-80001215.