WASHINGTON Nov 21 Financial markets are
worried that a congressional committee's failure to seal a
deficit reduction deal sets the stage for a partisan year-end
battle over extending some expiring tax breaks they view as
helpful to U.S. economic growth.
President Barack Obama wants Congress to extend a temporary
payroll tax break and a number of other expiring tax breaks and
to continue support payments for the unemployed. Congress also
must act if it wants to avert a 30 percent Medicare healthcare
program pay cut to doctors.
Q. Will Congress just allow these to expire?
A. If history is any guide, the answer is no.
Despite the failure of super committee negotiations, U.S.
congressional leaders will be loathe to let the payroll tax
break expire just before an election year when control of the
White House, Senate and House of Representatives are all up for
grabs.
Payroll taxes, which fund the Social Security retirement
system, were cut to 4.2 percent for employees at the start of
2011. The rate will go back to 6.2 percent at the beginning of
2012 if Congress takes no action. Obama, a Democrat, proposed
extending that break for another year and expanding it to
employers' 6.2 percent share of payroll taxes.
It will be difficult for Republicans, who fashion
themselves the party of low taxes, to allow payroll taxes to
bounce back to pre-2011 levels. With U.S. unemployment hovering
around 9 percent, failure to pass these tax breaks might prompt
Obama to campaign against a "do-nothing" Congress and accuse
Republicans of trying to sabotage the economy in their bid to
win control of the White House.
In the past Congress has routinely extended the expiring
business tax breaks and middle-class taxpayer relief from the
alternative minimum tax, which originally was meant for only
the very wealthy, The same is true for looming pay cuts for
Medicare doctors.
Q. Have congressional leaders decided how to do it?
A. Both Republican and Democratic congressional leadership
aides say no decisions have been made. But Congress still has
to pass a spending bill for defense and some other programs. A
temporary funding bill expires on Dec. 16.
This spending bill most likely will become a vehicle for
attaching extensions of the payroll and business tax breaks,
the AMT relief as well as a temporary "fix" to prevent a
Medicare pay cut for doctors.
This bill will not have the legislative "fast track"
protection against amendments and procedural barriers that a
super committee package would have had.
That will make it tougher to pass especially in the Senate,
where a determined opposition by a minority of senators can
block legislation. But lawmakers will want to be sure the
Pentagon and other federal agencies are funded before heading
home in December for Christmas.
Q. What are the difficulties?
A. Amid U.S. annual deficits that have topped $1 trillion
there will be pressure to cover the cost of extending these
items. Extending and expanding the payroll tax break and
continuing other tax relief along with extending unemployment
insurance could cost as much as $300 billion.
Lawmakers will be battling over just how to cover those
costs. Democrats will eye tax increases for the wealthy, while
Republicans will look to rising costs for Medicare and other
healthcare programs.
With elections looming in November 2012, each side will
try to score political points with voters.
(Reporting by Donna Smith; Editing by Howard Goller)