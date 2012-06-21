WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 29-year, 8-month inflation-indexed notes brought these results: Term and Type of Security 29-Year 8-Month TIPS CUSIP Number 912810QV3 Series TIPS of February 2042 Interest Rate 0-3/4% High Yield 0.520% Allotted at High 64.01% Adjusted Price 108.226791 Unadjusted Price 106.307933 Adjusted Accrued Interest per $1,000 $2.83180 Unadjusted Accrued Interest per $1,000 $2.78159 TIIN Conversion Factor per $1,000 1.659581214 Median Yield 0.443% Low Yield 0.390% Issue Date June 29, 2012 Maturity Date February 15, 2042 Original Issue Date February 29, 2012 Dated Date February 15, 2012 Tendered Accepted Competitive $18,499,930,000 $6,989,982,900 Noncompetitive $10,042,000 $10,042,000 FIMA (Noncompetitive) $0 $0 Subtotal $18,509,972,000 $7,000,024,900 SOMA $0 $0 Total $18,509,972,000 $7,000,024,900 Tendered Accepted Primary Dealer $12,369,000,000 $2,631,205,500 Direct Bidder $2,563,000,000 $1,962,000,000 Indirect Bidder $3,567,930,000 $2,396,777,400 Total Competitive $18,499,930,000 $6,989,982,900