WASHINGTON, June 21 The U.S. Treasury Department
said its Dutch bidding auction of 29-year, 8-month
inflation-indexed notes brought these results:
Term and Type of Security 29-Year 8-Month TIPS
CUSIP Number 912810QV3
Series TIPS of February 2042
Interest Rate 0-3/4%
High Yield 0.520%
Allotted at High 64.01%
Adjusted Price 108.226791
Unadjusted Price 106.307933
Adjusted Accrued Interest per $1,000 $2.83180
Unadjusted Accrued Interest per $1,000 $2.78159
TIIN Conversion Factor per $1,000 1.659581214
Median Yield 0.443%
Low Yield 0.390%
Issue Date June 29, 2012
Maturity Date February 15, 2042
Original Issue Date February 29, 2012
Dated Date February 15, 2012
Tendered Accepted
Competitive $18,499,930,000 $6,989,982,900
Noncompetitive $10,042,000 $10,042,000
FIMA (Noncompetitive) $0 $0
Subtotal $18,509,972,000 $7,000,024,900
SOMA $0 $0
Total $18,509,972,000 $7,000,024,900
Tendered Accepted
Primary Dealer $12,369,000,000 $2,631,205,500
Direct Bidder $2,563,000,000 $1,962,000,000
Indirect Bidder $3,567,930,000 $2,396,777,400
Total Competitive $18,499,930,000 $6,989,982,900