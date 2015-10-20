NEW YORK Oct 20 A top U.S. Treasury Department
official said on Tuesday the prime status of U.S. government
bonds in financial markets hinges on approval by federal
lawmakers to increase the government's current $18.1 trillion
legal borrowing limit.
"If Treasuries are to remain the gold standard, regular and
prolonged debates in Congress over whether to raise the debt
limit - whether to pay our bills - must become a thing of the
past," said Antonio Weiss, counselor to the Treasury Secretary,
in a prepared speech at a conference at the New York Federal
Reserve.
The Treasury has been reducing the size of its weekly bill
auctions in anticipation of the government exhausting its
ability to borrow around Nov. 3 without Congress authorizing an
increase in its statutory debt limit.
"The strain this creates is a real, and unnecessary, cost,"
Weiss said of the drop in T-bill issuance.
