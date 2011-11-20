WASHINGTON Nov 20 The White House urged a
congressional deficit-reduction committee on Sunday to make
"tough choices" to complete its task, as the panel remained
deadlocked amid widespread expectations of failure.
"Avoiding accountability and kicking the can down the road
is how Washington got into this deficit problem in the first
place," White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said in a
statement. "So Congress needs to do its job here and make the
kind of tough choices to live within its means that American
families make every day."
Obama presented the bipartisan 12-member "super committee"
with a series of deficit-reduction recommendations in
September. But he has avoided direct involvement in recent
weeks as the panel has stalled in its deliberations.
