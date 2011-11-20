WASHINGTON Nov 20 The White House urged a congressional deficit-reduction committee on Sunday to make "tough choices" to complete its task, as the panel remained deadlocked amid widespread expectations of failure.

"Avoiding accountability and kicking the can down the road is how Washington got into this deficit problem in the first place," White House spokeswoman Amy Brundage said in a statement. "So Congress needs to do its job here and make the kind of tough choices to live within its means that American families make every day."

Obama presented the bipartisan 12-member "super committee" with a series of deficit-reduction recommendations in September. But he has avoided direct involvement in recent weeks as the panel has stalled in its deliberations. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Sandra Maler)